BlitzPredict 1-Day Volume Tops $11,045.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $11,045.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 124.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlitzPredict alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPredict Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPredict and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.