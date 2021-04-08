BLOC.MONEY Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $74,863.85 and approximately $80.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,373,159 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

