Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Market Cap Reaches $11.70 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $74,698.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

