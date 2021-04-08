Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Tops $8.01 on Top Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $669,054.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.01 or 0.00013856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 624,354 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

