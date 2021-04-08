Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,846.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00055638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00022479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00628466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars.

