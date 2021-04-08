Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Hits $3.64 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.44 million and approximately $199,775.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00006309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

