Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Blue Bird worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.38 million, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

