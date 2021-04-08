Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $3.61. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 201,876 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

In other Blueknight Energy Partners news, CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.76% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.