BMO Capital Markets Increases The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$40.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get The North West alerts:

Shares of NWC traded up C$1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.09. 202,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,686. The North West has a 12-month low of C$22.40 and a 12-month high of C$37.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.