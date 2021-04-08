Bob’s Repair (BOB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,336.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $9,336.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars.

