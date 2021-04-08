Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMERISAFE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

