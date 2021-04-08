Boltwood Capital Management Buys 17,815 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,969. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

