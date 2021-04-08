Boltwood Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.33. 54,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,860. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

