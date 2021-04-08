Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 53.3% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,062,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

