Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.91. The company had a trading volume of 404,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,497,205. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

