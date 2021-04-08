Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $350.46. 13,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $146.91 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.