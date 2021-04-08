BOMB Price Reaches $3.05 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BOMB has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $221,348.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,382.98 or 0.99985604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00101649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,227 coins and its circulating supply is 909,439 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

