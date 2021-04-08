Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $15.18 million and $572,961.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

