Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $54.54 million and $10.76 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

