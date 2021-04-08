Bondly Market Capitalization Hits $56.62 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $56.62 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.36 or 0.00636891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082291 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

