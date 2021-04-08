BonFi (BNF) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.64 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

