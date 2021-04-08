Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.33 and traded as high as C$4.30. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 8,018 shares changing hands.

BNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.11.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.2394286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders have bought 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,647 over the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.