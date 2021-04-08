BOOM (BOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $622,774.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,972,361 coins and its circulating supply is 781,941,629 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

