Boosted Finance (BOOST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197,216.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $91.44 or 0.00157318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $197,216.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00262381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.61 or 0.00776945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,026.45 or 0.99828855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00699631 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.