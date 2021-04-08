Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires 16,724 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

