Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires 4,246 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

EMR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

