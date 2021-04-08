Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 155,982 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,688,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

