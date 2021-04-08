Boothe Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.09. 306,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a market cap of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

