Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,167 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

BDJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

