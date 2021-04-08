Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 1.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in Twilio by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $178,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,943,810 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $15.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,588. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.89. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

