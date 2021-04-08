Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 9,292 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 4.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $6,541,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

BAC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,645,949. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

