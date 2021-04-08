Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000. Waste Management comprises about 3.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.91 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

