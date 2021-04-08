Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.2% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 48,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,596. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

