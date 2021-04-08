Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 248,245 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,245 shares during the quarter. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 4.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 449,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,420. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GT. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

