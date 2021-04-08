Boothe Investment Group Inc. Takes $2.56 Million Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 13,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,871. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

