BoringDAO Price Tops $837.19 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $71.01 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $837.19 or 0.01455340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,824 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

