Bottos Tops One Day Volume of $227,928.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $227,928.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00637015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030290 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

