Bradley Mark J. Acquires Shares of 61,729 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,000. Apple comprises 5.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

