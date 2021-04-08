Bridge Mutual Market Cap Achieves $50.12 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003565 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

