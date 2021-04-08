Bridge Oracle (BRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Billion

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $10.41 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00266965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.40 or 0.00792519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.41 or 1.00082839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00704626 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

