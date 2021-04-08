Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $390.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.46 million to $395.54 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $506.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of BFAM opened at $158.99 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.