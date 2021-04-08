Brighthouse Financial (BHF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/31/2021 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/23/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,500. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

