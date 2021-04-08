BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,274,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 168,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

