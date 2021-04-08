British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 439 ($5.74).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Insiders purchased 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,289 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BLND stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 519.60 ($6.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,901,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 504.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.01. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

