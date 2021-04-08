British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

