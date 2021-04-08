Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.24

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 2718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

