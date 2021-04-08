Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

