Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.32 Million

Brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $272.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.40 million and the lowest is $268.34 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 67.1% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

