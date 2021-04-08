Brokerages Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Dillard’s reported earnings per share of ($6.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE DDS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.