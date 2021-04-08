Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.11. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:GNK remained flat at $$10.81 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,343. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $453.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,488,460 shares of company stock valued at $113,775,053. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

